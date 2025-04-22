FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap in Raipur over controversial remarks against Brahmins

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur over his latest remarks against Brahmins, according to Police. He is facing the charge of promoting enmity between different groups over his remarks on the community, an official said as per PTI.

Anurag Kashyap booked over remarks against Brahmin community The case was registered at City Kotwali police station on Monday late night, based on a complaint filed by Raipur-based Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, national vice president and Chhattisgarh in charge of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh (Bharat).

The filmmaker's comments against the Brahmin community on his social media platform, have allegedly hurt the sentiments of the community and posed a threat to social harmony, the official said quoting the complaint.

Anurag Kashyap has been booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 302 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

Anurag Kashyap's apology Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday apologised for his remark. He said in Hindi, "In anger, while responding to someone, I forgot my own dignity. And I ended up saying bad things about the entire Brahmin community. That community, whose people have been a part of my life, are still with me today, and greatly respect me. Today, all of them are hurt by me. My family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect deeply, are hurt by my anger and by the way I spoke.

"I myself, by saying such things, have diverted from my own values. I sincerely apologise from the bottom of my heart. I wanted to say something else about the people of this community, but in emotions, I gave a low and derogatory response to someone.

“I apologise to all my colleagues, friends, my family, and to that community—for the way I spoke and the inappropriate language I used. From now on, this will not happen again, and if someone provokes me, I will not respond in anger. And if I can't say something right, I won't say it at all. I hope you will forgive me.”

Anurag Kashyap on Phule controversy Kashyap's remarks arrived amid controversy around the upcoming film, Phule. The film is based on the life of social reformer couple Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule and was set to be released this month. The film's release was delayed after it courted controversy over its portrayal of caste.

Talking about it, Anurag had questioned the row surrounding Phule. Replying to social media users, the filmmaker made remarks against the Brahmin community.