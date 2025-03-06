Anurag Kashyap leaving ’heart of Bollywood’? Here’s why Gangs of Wasseypur director left Mumbai: ‘Industry has become…’

Anurag Kashyap, the influential filmmaker, recently relocated from Mumbai, citing a toxic atmosphere in Bollywood industry. He feels liberated and less stressed in his new city and plans to focus on new projects. Let's have a look at the things that pushed him to make such a big decision.

Published6 Mar 2025, 08:43 AM IST
Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has moved away from Mumbai to escape the profit-driven nature of Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap, the 52-year-old renowned filmmaker, recently made a big move by relocating to a different city for a healthier life, far away from the ‘City of Dreams’ - Mumbai. His new home in a new city promises him a liberated and less stressed life. Blaming the toxic atmosphere of the financial capital that coerced him to find a place that better suited his interests, the Gangs of Wasseypur director found solace in a South Indian city.

Life-changing decision

According to a source close to the filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap has relocated to the IT hub of India - Bengaluru. “I’ve left Mumbai," The Hindu reported quoting the director. "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next 500 or 800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone,” he said during a recent conversation with The Hindu.

Anurag Kashyap further informed that he had already paid the first rent for his new home but did not reveal the city he had relocated to. It was a tough decision for the filmmaker to leave Mumbai, the city that had been his home for decades, as it is the same place where he navigated through countless struggles during his journey to the top.

The filmmaker, who was honoured with four Filmfare Awards, said “A city is not just a structure but also its people. People here… they pull you down, " reflecting on his life-changing decision. He mentioned that he plans to focus on new projects including a Malayalam-Hindi film and a Tamil film with a liberated mind and away from stress.

Citing physical and emotional well-being, the filmmaker asserted that several filmmakers had already left the heart of Bollywood - Mumbai - and noted, “The biggest exodus is to the Middle East, especially Dubai. Others have fled to Portugal, London, Germany, US. These are mainstream filmmakers I am talking about.” He added, “My stress is much less, and I have left drinking,” The Hindu reported.

 

