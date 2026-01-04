Anurag Kashyap praises Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar despite propaganda dialogues: ‘His films are about Kashmir’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap became the latest celebrity to review filmmaker Aditya Dhar's blockbuster Dhurandhar. A detailed review of the film by Kashyap has surfaced online. It was shared on Letterboxd.

Anurag Kashyap flags Dhurandhar dialogues While the Gangs of Wasseypur director praised Dhar's filmmaking skill, he also flagged some dialogue from the film. He did not approve of a dialogue where R Madhavan's character, Ajay Sanyal, says, “Ek din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga." In another closing line, Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi says, “Ye naya India hai.”

Referring to both the dialogue, Kashyap called it propaganda.

Kashyap wrote, "A spy cannot be a spy if he doesn't have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also cannot be a soldier if he doesn't have angst against the enemy state. On those two counts I have no issues.”

“I have two sequences that I have a problem with. Madhwan saying- ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga and another in the end when Ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two aside, it's a good film. Infact a brilliant film that entirely set in Pakistan."

Anurag Kashyap praises Aditya Dhar Talking about Dhar, Anurag Kashyap said, “I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award-winning film Boond. It's his politics. Genuine politics. Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an opportunist like others. All his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri Pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Filmmaking is top notch.”

“If you love The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty or House of Dynamite. They are Oscar-winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbornness of the filmmaker. And Ranveer Singh being my favourite performance. So secure. If I, as a filmmaker, have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film,” he signed off.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.

It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Naveen Kaushik, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, and Manav Gohil.

Also Read | Suriya hails Dhurandhar, congratulates Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh

Is Dhurandhar based on real story? Set mainly in Pakistan, Dhurandhar explores an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's underworld. While it is not based on a real-life event, it is loosely inspired by several real-life events, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.