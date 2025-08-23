Anurag Kashyap says leaving Mumbai cured his depression: ‘I stopped watching Hindi films’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed that moving out of Mumbai and stepping away from Bollywood has helped him overcome depression and quit drinking.

In a recent interview, Kashyap spoke openly about how a shift to Malayalam cinema not only revived his creativity but also significantly improved his mental health.

Anurag Kashyap opens up about depression Speaking to journalist Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, Kashyap shared, “I went into a depression. I’ve come out of it. I’m enjoying myself now. One thing I did was, I stopped watching Hindi films. I started watching a lot of films from first-time filmmakers, I started watching a lot of Malayalam films.”

The acclaimed director, known for films like ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and ‘Black Friday’, explained that his move away from Mumbai was largely driven by the negativity he felt within the Hindi film industry.

"Hindi filmmakers have been avoiding me, because they think I’m bad news, because they think I have no filter and I talk. They think that if they get associated with me, they might not get (to work with) some studio or somebody else will get upset. And I’ve come to a place that I’m inspired by, and people have so much love for me," he added.

Anurag Kashyap on dealing with alcoholism Kashyap further expressed how the love and acceptance he received in South India contrasted with his experience in Mumbai. "Why am I in a place where I’m being told that people are talking about your alcoholism, people are talking about your depression, people are saying you’re losing your way. They’re trying to be my saviour and telling me what I must do to save me from myself."

The filmmaker noted that once he left the city, his habits and lifestyle began to improve naturally. "I don’t have to deal with people. Automatically, I started exercising. Automatically, I started writing," he said.

Anurag Kashyap's work front Kashyap’s last theatrical release as a director was ‘Dobaaraa’ (2022). More recently, he appeared as an actor in the Malayalam film 'Rifle Club' (2024), marking a notable shift in his career toward South Indian cinema.

His upcoming directorial, ‘Nishaanchi’, is a crime thriller scheduled to release on September 19, 2025. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray and features Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The teaser for the film was released earlier this month.