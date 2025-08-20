Anurag Kashyap takes direct dig at producer for making AI-generated film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 'Anyone who has a spine…'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is not happy with Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s announcement of an AI-generated film based on Lord Hanuman. The film is titled Chianjeevi Hanuman—The Eternal. Billed as ‘Made-in-AI’ and ‘Made in India’, the film is backed by Vijay Subramaniam.

Anurag Kashyap on Vijay Subramaniam's upcoming AI film Slamming Vijay Subramaniam, one of the film's producers, Anurag Kashyap sarcastically passed a remark for heading the Collective Artists Network and supporting AI.

Kashyap wrote, “Congratulations @vijaysubramaniam84. Here is the man heading the @lifeatcollectiveartistsnetwork that represents artists, writer, directors, now producing a film made by AI. So much for looking after and representing the interests of creators.”

The Gangs of Wasseypur director added that agencies are not interested in minting money rather than looking after artists' interests.

“End of the day, all these agencies are only interested in making money off you and since they choose turkeys after turkeys for you and you’re not making enough for them, they are going all AI. Any actor or anyone who calls themselves artists and has a spine will be and should be either questioning him or leaving the agency since he has proved that he thinks you’re no match for his AI performance," he shared.

Kashyap went on to also say Subramaniam "should be in the gutter."

“This right here is the future for the spineless and cowardly so called artists in the Hindi Film industry. Well done Vijay Subramaniam. Shame is not enough on you. You should be in the gutter," he concluded.

See post:

Vikramaditya Motwane on Vijay Subramaniam's AI film On Tuesday, Vikramaditya Motwane shared the film’s announcement on Instagram. Taking a dig at the makers, he wrote, “And so it begins… Who TF needs writers and directors when its ‘Made in AI’.”

Chianjeevi Hanuman Chianjeevi Hanuman is set to release next year on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

In a statement, Vijay Subramaniam said about the film, “With this film, we have the extraordinary opportunity to reimagine cultural storytelling for an audience that cherishes both tradition and innovation. Our approach is rooted in authenticity and cultural stewardship, ensuring complete transparency about the role of AI in the creative process.”