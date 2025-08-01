Anurag Kashyaps crime drama Nishaanchi first look poster out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Anurag Kashyap is set to return to direction with his upcoming crime drama film 'Nishaanchi'. The makers have revealed the first look poster of the film.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Amazon MGM Studios India unveiled the first look poster of the film featuring actors Zeeshan Ayyub, Monika Panwar, Vedika Pinto, Kumud Mishra and debutant Aishvary Thackeray.

With money, a car, handcuffs and guns in the poster, the film is expected to feature the intersection of different stories, leading to chaos and fun.

Earlier, in June, Anurag announced the movie by sharing a promo video from the film. As per the clip, the film is expected to be centred around the tale of two brothers.

Sharing his experience creating 'Nishaanchi', Anurag Kashyap, in a press note, shared, "We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios. Nishaanchi is a story full of raw human emotions, love, lust, power, crime and punishment, betrayal, redemption and the consequences of it all."

He added, "I have been extremely fortunate to find a bunch of good people and superb actors and my most beautiful crew to tell this story in the best possible way that I would have wanted. We're excited, nervous, and can't wait to share the film with the audience to experience when it releases in theatres this September!"

The crime drama is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films.