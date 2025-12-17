Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted heading to Alibaug in relaxed, chic looks

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were spotted earlier this week as they headed to their Alibaug home, keeping the visit understated and largely out of the public eye. Instead of travelling by road, the couple reached the property by boat, docking at a nearby jetty. The choice kept the movement brief and away from public attention.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma step out in chic, casual clothing Sharma was dressed in blue-and-white striped trousers and a plain white shirt. Kohli appeared in black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a dark jacket. Neither stopped to acknowledge cameras or bystanders. Instead of posing for cameras and bystanders, they quickly made their way to the jetty and were on their way to Alibaug.

Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's lavish Alibaug property The Alibaug villa has drawn attention since Kohli shared glimpses of it earlier this year. Designed by Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects, commonly known as SAOTA, the home was developed with designer Philippe Fouché. Kohli had previously described the project as a year-long process, from planning to execution.

According to Architectural Digest, the Alibaug property spans roughly eight acres and was acquired in 2022 for about ₹19 crore. The 10,000-square-foot villa includes a temperature-controlled pool, a bespoke kitchen, several bathrooms, a jacuzzi, staff quarters, and covered parking. Landscaping and layout were planned to limit visibility from outside.

Virat kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan before their trip Alibaug The Alibaug visit followed a brief stop in Vrindavan the previous day. Sharma and Kohli met spiritual teacher Premanand Maharaj, marking their third visit after similar meetings earlier in January and May.

A video from the interaction showed the couple seated quietly, listening as Premanand Maharaj spoke about devotion and viewing professional work as service. During the exchange, Sharma said, “Hum aapke hai maharaj ji, aur aap humare.” The moment was brief and calm.

For now, there have been no further updates from either Sharma or Kohli. The Alibaug visit appears to have been just that - a short break, kept deliberately private.

FAQs Where were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted recently? The couple was seen travelling to their Alibaug holiday home using a jetty instead of road access.