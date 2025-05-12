Anushka Sharma reflects on her father's service during Kargil War, says ‘I was scared of seeing my mother'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who herself belongs to an army family, recently shared a story on Instagram, expressing gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces.

Anushka is the daughter of retired Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, who has served in wars since 1982, including Operation Bluestar and the Kargil War. Anushka was just 11 years old when her father fought in the Kargil War in 1999.

In 2012, during an interview with ETimes, Anuhska stated that she was very young to understand the seriousness of her father's job and would often discuss school, friends, etc with him on the phone without knowing the magnitude of the war.

Anushka shared, “Kargil was a tough one. I was too young at that time, but I was scared of seeing my mother. She would always have the news channel switched on throughout the day and would get upset when casualties were announced.”

She further said, “When my dad called, he could not say much, but I would go on talking about my school, boyfriends and everything else without realising that he was fighting a war.”

The actress added, “I take pride in saying that I am an army officer’s daughter even more than being an actor.”

Anushka lauds Indian Armed Forces Anushka recently shared a note of gratitude on her Instagram Story for the Indian Armed Forces and their families. She thanked them for the sacrifices in ensuring the security of the nation with the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind," she wrote on Instagram.

In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Virat Kohli thanks the Indian Armed Forces Apart from Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expressed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces on social media.