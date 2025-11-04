Anushka Sharma’s reaction to fan’s ‘bewafa’ reel on Virat Kohli wins the internet

Actor Anushka Sharma has once again won over the internet — this time with a simple Instagram ‘like’. The actor recently reacted to a funny fan-made reel that jokingly called her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, ‘bewafa’ (unfaithful) for crediting only her for supporting him through his tough phase.

The reel, posted by a Virat Kohli fan page (@prithvi__zaveri), humorously dramatised a fan’s heartbreak after the cricketer said in an interview that “only Anushka supported him during his downfall.” The video shows the fan mock-crying, chopping onions to hide his tears, and pretending to jump out of a window — all in exaggerated Bollywood fashion. The caption read, “When Virat Kohli said that only Anushka Sharma supported him during his downfall.”

Influencer Prithvi shared an Instagram story.

While the reel itself was meant as a lighthearted joke, what sent social media into a frenzy was Anushka liking the post. Her reaction didn’t go unnoticed, with fans quickly flooding the comments section.

Watch the viral reel here:

One user wrote, “Liked by Anushka bhabhi!” while another commented, “Queen Anushka has a sense of humour.” Others called her response “iconic” and “proof that she’s the real sport in this relationship.”

Also Read | Virat Kohli's sweet picture with Anushka Sharma takes the internet by storm

“Lmao, anushka sharma liked this insta post,” the fifth user wrote.

What Virat Kohli said The viral moment traces back to a 2023 interview where Virat Kohli opened up about Anushka’s role in helping him regain confidence during his career slump. After scoring his much-awaited 81st international century in Perth during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli said, “Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, what’s in my head when I don’t play well. The fact that she’s here makes this even more special.”

Anushka and Virat, often dubbed one of India’s most admired celebrity couples, met while shooting for an advertisement in 2013 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy in December 2017. They are parents to daughter Vamika (born January 2021) and son Akaay (born February 2024).