When Anushka Sharma revealed why she became primary caregiver to kids Vamika, Akaay: ‘Virat plays, don’t want…’

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma opened up about being a working mom and the primary caregiver to her two kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay. She married Virat Kohli. Talking about how the couple has normalised being working parents, she once revealed that she chose to focus on her kids as she is self-employed, unlike her husband.

Anushka Sharma stepping away from limelight Anushka is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She began stepping away from the limelight when she became pregnant with her first child, Vamika Kohli. Her last film Zero came out in 2018 and ever since then, she has only made a cameo appearance in her maiden project.

She reduced her public appearance even more after having her son Akaay Kohli.

Anushka Sharma on why she became the primary caregiver to her kids In an old interview with Vogue, Anushka had said, “We don’t see it as mum and dad duties, but as a family unit. For us, it’s important that our child be raised with a very balanced outlook. It is all about shared duties. I will be the primary caregiver, especially in the first few years, and that’s the reality… I am self-employed, and I can decide when I am working, if I do one or two films a year. In Virat’s case, he plays round the year. What becomes important is the time we spend together as a family."

“Times have changed. It’s important for children to look at their parents—they learn from you. And there is a sense of normalcy that both of us work. Of course, one will have to manage things differently and more efficiently to work… Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats,” she also added.