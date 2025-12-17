Anushka Sharma takes quiet retirement from Bollywood? Recent visit to Premanand Maharaj sparks rumours online

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma recently returned to India with her husband Virat Kohli. The couple met Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram, Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj in Vrindavan. Sharma and Kohli have been living in London with their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at Vrindavan Several videos from Sharma and Kohli's ashram visit have gone viral on social media. This was their third visit to the aashram.

The couple seemingly took diksha as they were spotted wearing Tulsi kanthi malas around their necks. They appeared in simple clothing with chandan on their foreheads.

Is Anushka Sharma quitting acting? Amid this, rumours of Anushka Sharma quitting films for good after her diksha have surfaced online.

Sharing the video online, a user wrote on Reddit, “Anushka Sharma quietly done with Bollywood? Recent spiritual diksha seems to say so.”

“I might be reading between the lines here, but Anushka Sharma’s recent visit to Premanand Maharaj ji, where both she and Virat reportedly took diksha and had a teeka applied by the Maharaj himself, feels like more than just a casual spiritual visit. For those who follow Indian spiritual traditions closely, diksha isn’t just “blessings for good vibes.” Being formally taken on as shishya usually marks a serious long-term spiritual commitment, not a PR temple visit before a film release,” the post also mentioned.

Netizens react to Anushka Sharma's diksha rumours Debating on the claims, a user wrote in the comments, “In one of the pics she looks like she’s about to burst out crying.”

“Good if that is what gives them inner peace. To each his own,” added another.

One said, “I mean if she wanted to stay in films, then she wouldn't have shifted to London. The shift to London permanently sealed that decision. Honestly even when she was doing films, she was very detached. She does have a very blessed life with Virat, her kids and loads and loads of money.”

Yet another commented, “Honestly; a fairly healthy choice - both of them are stepping away from the limelight and a state of receiving continuous attention.”

Someone also said, “This is all fake and self centered unless you can't live in the country and give it back what people have given all spirituality is fake.”

One more said in India, “Wearing a tulsi mala does not mean that one has taken diksha.”

Anushka Sharma's last film For the unversed, Anushka Sharma's last release was Zero. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film was released in 2018, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film was a flop, following which Sharma also made a special appearance in her production, Qala.

In Qala, Anushka Sharma starred in the song, Ghodey Pe Sawaar.

What happened to Chakda Xpress She was set to mark her comeback with the Chakda Xpress, the Jhulan Goswami biopic. However, the first look of the actor received mixed reactions from the netizens.