Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli enjoy family stroll in London with son Akaay. Internet calls him ‘family man’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the cutest couple, and it’s been a while since they have been living in London, enjoying their time away from the media glare. Now, a couple of pictures of the two with their son enjoying a stroll in London have made their way to social media. The pictures have the fans of the couple gushing over their adorable family outing.

A collage dropped by Virat Kohli’s fan club has the cricketer with Anushka and Akaay enjoying a cute family moment as they step out for a stroll. The picture has Anushka pushing Akaay’s stroller, meanwhile Virat walks alongside.

In the snaps, Anushka is seen wearing a maroon oversized sweater with leggings. The actress left her hair open and added a white cap, which gave her look a sporty touch. Virat, meanwhile, is seen wearing a brown sweater paired with loose blue pants and a smart cap. One of the pictures in the collage showed Akaay wearing a blue sweater.

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans started reacting to them. One wrote, “He looks so happy and peaceful. India paparazzi ruined his privacy." “They are humans too! They also want to live like normal people. Good decision to shift to the UK!" another fan shared. A third fan said, “Itni simplicity dekh ke kaun bolega ye duniya ka sabse famous cricketer hai."

“Family man,” the fourth user wrote on X.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Wedding The couple tied the wedding knot in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. It was the most-talked-about wedding of that time, renowned for its elegant yet intimate setup at one of the world's most expensive heritage resorts, Borgo Finocchieto. The Tuscany wedding was followed by high-profile receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On January 11, 2021, Anushka and Virat stepped into a new chapter of their life as they welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika. Recently, they became proud parents to a baby boy, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Professional Life Workwise, Anushka appeared in the 2018 film Zero before taking a break from acting. Aanand L Rai’s directorial featured her alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

The actress was supposed to make her much-awaited comeback with Chakda Xpress. But the biopic, based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, has reportedly been shelved.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, announced his retirement from T20Is last year. After the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, he sat for the post-match presentation ceremony. During this, he said that he is stepping away from the shortest format of the game.