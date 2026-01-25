Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli seen performing puja at London home in viral photo

A quiet moment from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s personal life has caught the internet’s attention. A photo of the couple performing a puja at their London home has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from fans for its simplicity and spiritual undertone.

The image, widely shared by fan pages, shows Virat and Anushka posing with a priest after the religious ceremony. Anushka is seen wearing a white cardigan layered over an orange outfit, while Virat opted for a simple white kurta, with the couple’s coordinated look adding to the warmth of the moment. The caption accompanying the photo stated that the puja was held at their London residence.

The viral picture has prompted a wave of affectionate reactions online, with fans praising the couple’s grounded approach to life despite their global fame. Comments ranged from admiration for their understated appearance to appreciation for their shared spiritual beliefs.

Virat and Anushka’s spiritual journey has often been in the spotlight. In December last year, the couple visited Premanand Ji Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan, where they were seen engaging in an in-depth spiritual discussion. The guru advised them to approach their professional lives with humility and devotion, viewing work as a form of service to the Almighty.

A user wrote, “God is invisible, Kohli is real."

Check out the viral post here:

Away from spirituality, the couple also made headlines recently for expanding their real estate investments. Property registration documents show that they purchased a 5-acre land parcel in Zirad village, Alibaug, for ₹37.86 crore on 13 January. This marks their second land purchase in the coastal town in the past four years, taking their total landholding there to over 21,000 square metres.

Married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017, Virat and Anushka are parents to daughter Vamika, born in 2021, and son Akaay, born in 2024. While they largely keep their family life away from the public eye, such glimpses frequently surface online and resonate strongly with fans.