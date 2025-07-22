AP Dhillon's new song Thodi Si Daaru copied from Shinchan theme song? Here's what we know

Singer and rapper, AP Dhillon dropped his latest party track, Thodi Si Daaru, featuring actor Tara Sutaria. While it's only been a few days since the song's release, some social media users have accused the rapper of plagiarism. Many claimed that the song has been copied.

While the catchy tune and the visuals of the tracks have kept fans hooked to the song, a section on the internet was also reminded of the popular cartoon, Shinchan's theme song. They claimed an uncanny resemblance between the two songs over their tune.

Decoding the same, a user on Instagram compared Dhillon’s Thodi Si Daaru to the Hindi theme song of Shinchan, Mera Naam Bhi Shin-chan Hai.

In his video, he played both the tracks individually and then combined them using an audio mixing software. Surprisingly, both songs created a smooth mashup with only the vocals differing.

The edited clip also featured a section where Shreya Ghoshal’s voice was overlaid on the Shin-chan lyrics, further backing the claims.

The now-viral post read, “Shinchan x AP Dhillon! Why do these two songs work so well? AP Dhillon’s new song Thodi Si Daaru mash up with Shinchan’s Title Song. Also featuring Shreya Ghoshal."

Internet reacts to viral mashup of AP Dhillon and Shinchan song Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Areee singh Saab, what is this behaviour.”

“This dude's career is built on plagiarism,” added another.

One said, “I thought it was just me who saw this similarity! Thank god it’s evident!”

Someone else also jokingly commented, “Shinchan Singh Dhillon.”

Yet another poked fun: “Shinchan must be sitting and watching from somewhere and thinking.” “Bro got inspired by Shinchan,” wrote one more user.

Many also tagged AP Dhillon in the comment section. However, he is yet to respond to these claims.

Who is AP Dhillon AP Dhillon is a Canadian singer. He is best known for his popular tracks, such as Excuses, Dil Nu, True Stories, Old Money, Brown Munde, Summer High, and more.

Previously, AP Dhillon dropped a collaboration with the October actress Banita Sandhu, starring together in his music video With You. Besides the success of the music video, it also sparked dating rumours between the two after the release of the song.