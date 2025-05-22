APJ Abdul Kalam biopic announced at Cannes Film Festival 2025 - Cast, director, title, first poster, other details here

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam biopic is in process as announced by the filmmakers during the prestigious 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 on May 21.

Cast and title of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam biopic National Award-winning actor Dhanush will play the title role of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in the upcoming biopic titled ‘Kalam,' which carries the tagline “The Missile Man of India.” The story based on Missile man of India will be produced under the banner T-Series.

The producer Abhishek Agarwal, known for The Kashmir Files and The Delhi Files" will be joining hands with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anil Sunkara for the legendary tale, while the screenplay will be penned by ‘Neerja’ fame Saiwyn Quadras.

Bharat Ratna awardee Abdul Kalam made a mark as one of the chief architects of the Indian space programme. He was closely involved in India’s civilian space programme and military missile development efforts and played a significant role while serving in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

About the movie Kalam Director Om Raut in a post on X stated, “From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the journey of a legend begins… India’s Missile Man is coming to the silver screen. Dream big. Rise higher. #KALAM - 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮.”

First poster of the movie Kalam:

The movie will explore the landmark moments of his life, programs and the period of presidency of India’s 11th President. The icon was a noted poet, teacher and a dreamer who sought to bring changes.

The official statement of the filmmakers' states, “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation."

Giving the details about the narrative, Om Raut added, "To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global south. It's the most important experience of my life. His life is lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from.”