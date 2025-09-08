Apoorva Mukhija announces India tour, leaves netizens confused: ‘What is her talent?’

Influencer and actor Apoorva Mukhija, aka Rebel Kid, shared an announcement with her fans. She left many happy and even confused when she announced the news of her India tour.

Apoorva Mukhija announces India tour Mukhija took to her Instagram account and shared the news of her first-ever tour.

The organisers of her event shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour… India, it’s time to vibe”. The announcement featured a poster starring Mukhija. It read, “Rebel & friends”, which is going to be the theme of the tour.

It confirmed that the tour will be hosted across multiple locations between October and November 2025.

Apoorva Mukhija re-shared the update on her Instagram Stories and added, “See you in your city”.

Netizens react to Apoorva Mukhija's tour news While the news thrilled her fans, many immediately began speculating about the cities where she would host her tour.

Amid this, many mocked the idea of a tour, questioning what Apoorva Mukhija will be performing during the tour.

Among them, a user wrote on Reddit, “Worst part is people will actually go.”

Another added, “Karegi kya ye tour me (What will she do)”.

One more commented, “What would she be doing on stage? Talk??” While someone called it the “craziest announcement ever," yet another added, “People are gonna pay for this???”

"Gonna judge people who’ll go for this low IQ SHOW," wrote someone else.

Commenting on the Instagram post, a person wrote, “The world has gone crazy and unfortunately this is getting the support it never should. What exactly is this tour aimed? To teach more slangs, giving disrespect being shown as cool behaviour, no sense life quotes, and the list goes on (sic).”