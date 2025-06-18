Apoorva Mukhija explains why she wants to leave Mumbai — 'Kitna accessible hai sab kuch’

Popular digital creator Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid, has revealed her intention to move abroad for higher education and new challenges, stating that life in Mumbai has become too convenient to encourage real growth.

Currently appearing on the reality show “The Traitors India”, Apoorva spoke to Mashable India about her future plans, sharing that she is preparing to pursue a master’s degree in fashion or management and has already taken competitive exams.

"Main jana chahti hoon bahar. Mujhe aisa lagta hai Bombay me kitna accessible hai sab kuch. Agar mujhe kisi director se meeting karni hai, mujhe 15 phone call lagenge, lekin ho jayegi meeting. Ya kisi badi Diwali party me mil jayenge,“ she said, reflecting on how the ease of access in Mumbai leaves little room for personal or professional challenge.

Apoorva explained that while the city offers opportunities, the ease with which things happen has made her seek more demanding experiences elsewhere. “It is so easy and there's no room for growth,” she added.

She also opened up about her experience with fame, saying that major milestones often feel less fulfilling than expected. Speaking about seeing her billboard for The Traitors, she said, “In my head, every achievement has felt really weird. Pehle mujhe lagta hai mujhe, ye cheez karni hai, then when I do it, and it happens, I feel very underwhelmed by it. I am sure after The Traitors, I will feel the same.”