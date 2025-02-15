Apoorva Mukhija gets death threats amid India’s Got Latent and Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija the rebel kid is allegedly receiving threats following Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on 'India's Got Latent'. Her friend voiced concerns over safety for women, while Mumbai Police investigates the case and attempt to contact Allahbadia over his comments.

Published15 Feb 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Apoorva Mukhija grew up in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai.(Instagram: The Rebel Kid)

Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who has been questioned in connection with the controversial remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show 'India's Got Latent', is reportedly receiving death threats.

Mukhija was on the panel of Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show when Ranveer Allahbadia, who is on the YouTube as 'BeerBiceps', made the crass remark.

The influencer, who is popularly known as The Rebel Kid on social media, is receiving sexual assault threats and death threats, said reports.

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram stories, Apoorva’s friend Rida Tharana slammed the trolls, and asked how do you ever feel safe when you are constantly threatened.

“I have never doubted that some people hate women simply for being women, just for breathing, existing, loving themselves and daring to grow. A woman could have the same issues as anyone else, but the fact that she's a woman always makes it worse,” reads a post on Instagram stories.

“How do you ever feel safe when you are constantly threatened, scared for your life, and living in a country that was supposed to protect you?,” she added.

Further stating that “It's so unfair, the hate and cruelty she's being put through, Rida added, “I just hope none of you ever have to experience what she's going through.”

A screenshot of instagram story posted by Apoorva Mukhija’s friend.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai Police recorded the statements of four people, including Apoorva Mukhija.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday found Ranveer Allahbadia's home in Mumbai's Versova locked, and his phone was also switched off.

Ranveer Allahbadia landed in the soup after a video of his controversial comments started making the rounds on social media.

His comment has sparked a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency. However, even though the YouTuber tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology, the issue has refused to die down.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department had on Tuesday registered a First Information Report against the show.

