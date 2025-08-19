Apoorva Mukhija is back in news! Ex accuses her of cheating; Sufi Motiwala says no longer friend with ‘The Rebel Kid’

Apoorva Mukhija, best known as The Rebel Kid, is controversy's best friend. This time, it's her ex-boyfriend Utsav Dahiya and her “best friend” Sufi Motiwala.

This latest Apoorva Mukhija universe collapse comes as the 24-year-old's 'India's Got Latent' controversy has just died down, and things started to look better for the content creator.

So let's dig in to understand who said what about Apoorva Mukhija:

Apoorva Mukhija and Utsav Dahiya row Amid rumours that Apoorva Mukhija was cheating on him, Utsav Dahiya shared an Instagram Reel to clear the air once and for all.

Not only was the caption of this reel explosive, but the parody Utsav sang for the “cute little red flag,” a phrase Apoorva often uses in her videos, also hit the right spot. Now, all the social media is talking about is them.

In the song, Utsav mentions that the relationship lasted twenty weeks and asks his former partner to stop targeting him.

“I asked why you called me disgusting in front of the world, you said, This is all business for me,” Utsav sang at one point.

In his caption, Utsav wrote, “Never try to gain sympathy by fabricating lies or pushing false narratives just to make content and assassinate someone's character online. Having a big following doesn't give you the right to bully your way by rage-baiting your audience and unleashing them on others.”

Even though fans believed that the song was intended for Apoorva Mukhija, Utsav did not mention her name in his post.

The YouTuber, who reportedly broke up with Utsav Dahiya in January last year, is yet to comment on the video.

‘We’re not friends anymore’: Sufi Motiwala Amid all the Utsav Dahiya drama, Apoorva Mukhija's one-time best friend, Sufi Motiwala, has also shared that they aren't friends anymore.

The two first connected on Karan Johar's show ‘The Traitors’, where their chemistry quickly turned into a strong friendship. They even did a storytime video together on Apoorva’s YouTube channel.

But But But, like Apoorva's once-upon-a-time bestie Rida Tharana, Sufi too had steered clear from The Rebel Kid.

Taking to Instagram Stories, he wrote a long note addressing the speculation and said, “I wanted to be friends with Apoorva, not the image she was building. When there was no accountability for the way I was treated, I distanced myself.”