Apoorva Mukhija to retire from content creation at 24? She says ‘I am working on something else’

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, had her ups and downs in 2025. First, she was involved in Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Nadaaniyan. Later, she went on to star in her first reality show, The Traitors.

Apoorva Mukhija wants to retire at 24 Amid back-to-back projects, Mukhija shared that she wants to retire soon.

In an interview with the Indian Express, the 24-year-old revealed that she is already working on “something else” besides content creation. In the same interview, she also slammed the commercialisation of content in today's world.

Apoorva Mukhija said, "I want to retire from content creation. I have been doing it for too long, so I want to do something else. I am working on something else. If it pans out great, if it doesn’t, then I am always doing content.”

Apoorva Mukhija on downside of content creation Mukhija also admitted that though content creation offers money, it also comes with its curse. “The happiest part of being a content creator is money, and the annoying part is that people hold things against you. Your friends see you grow up and make mistakes, then they forget those mistakes, but here, every time you do something new, you are reminded of a previous mistake,” she said.

Talking about content creation, she also shared how social media influencing has been reduced to commercials. The Rebel Kid reflected on how content creation has transformed from a lighthearted hobby into a heavily commercialised industry. She shared that it was something that began as fun, a simple act of talking to a camera, but now people refer to it as an “industry.” Wondering how things became so serious, she questioned the constant need to stay relevant, follow trends and be seen everywhere while attending events, and maintaining social networks. She admitted that she finds herself under pressure to conform to these expectations.

Apoorva Mukhija's India tour Earlier this year, Apoorva Mukhija was trolled online after announcing her India tour. While her fans were eager to meet her, many were confused about the event, questioning what she was going to do at the venue.

The organisers of her event shared the news on social media and wrote, “Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour… India, it’s time to vibe”.