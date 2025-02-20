Influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid on social media, has unfollowed everybody on Instagram amid the ongoing Ranveer Allahbadia controversy.

Mukhija, along with Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others, were named in the FIRs filed against the controversial remarks made at the India's Got Latent show.

Mukhija has nearly 2.9 million followers on Instagram. However, she is not following anyone on the platform at the time of writing this report.

She appeared in the controversial episode of India's Got Latent along with Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and others.

What is the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a judge in one of the episodes of India's Got Latent hosted by Samay Raina. During the show, he asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it. The statement received heavy backlash online.

The matter went to the Supreme Court after Allahbadia filed a case against multiple FIRs lodged over his statement. The Supreme Court criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for his controversial remark.

Apoorva Mukhija receives death threats Mukhija was a part of the panel when Allahbadia made the remark. Following the controversy, Mukhija reportedly received death threats and sexual assault threats.

Her friend Rida Tharana slammed the trolls in a story on Instagram.

“I have never doubted that some people hate women simply for being women, just for breathing, existing, loving themselves and daring to grow. A woman could have the same issues as anyone else, but the fact that she's a woman always makes it worse,” the story read.

“How do you ever feel safe when you are constantly threatened, scared for your life, and living in a country that was supposed to protect you?” Rida said.