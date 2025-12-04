Apple Music 2025: Rosé, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga top global streaming charts

Apple Music has revealed its 2025 year-end global charts, highlighting the most-streamed songs between November 1, 2024, and October 31, 2025. The platform also announced Tyler, The Creator as its Artist of the Year for 2025.

At the top of the global songs chart is Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.”, which dominated multiple platforms including Shazam, Global Radio Spins, and Apple’s most-read lyrics charts. Released in October 2024, the song has already been nominated for song and record of the year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Top songs of 2025 The Top 5 Global Songs on Apple Music are:

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.””

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Kendrick Lamar leads with five songs in the top 25 and nine entries in the top 100. His collaboration with SZA, “30 for 30”, ranks at No. 10. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen leads all artists with 12 songs on the top 100 chart.

Emerging artists shine Several new artists made their first appearance in the top 20:

Gracie Abrams – No. 6

Alex Warren – No. 7

Tyler, The Creator – No. 18 (also named Artist of the Year)

Other notable performers include Drake, appearing eight times in the top 100, and Sabrina Carpenter, with five songs, including “Espresso” at No. 16.

Platform-specific charts Shazam Top 5 Songs:

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

MOLIY et al – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]”

Global Radio Top 5 songs:

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Lola Young – “Messy”

Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER”

Key trends and insights Female representation: 36 of the top 100 songs were by women, slightly down from 39 in 2024. However, seven of the Top 10 songs featured women, more than double last year.

Music diversity: Apple Music’s charts show a mix of pop, hip-hop, and emerging talent dominating global streaming trends.

Artist recognition: Tyler, The Creator accumulated 4.5 billion minutes of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025, earning him the 2025 Artist of the Year title.

