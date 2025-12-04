Apple Music Replay 2025 now available: See your most-streamed songs, artists, genres, and albums of the year

Apple announced on Tuesday (December 2), the launch of Apple Music Replay 2025, its annual feature that gives subscribers a detailed look at their most-streamed songs, artists, and albums over the past year. The feature is seen as Apple Music’s response to Spotify Wrapped, offering a comprehensive review of users’ listening habits.

How Apple Music Replay works Apple Music Replay tracks listening data from February to December of each year. Users’ top songs, albums, and genres are compiled into a custom playlist, allowing them to revisit their musical journey.

iPhone users: Access Replay via the Music app’s Home tab.

Non-iPhone users: Access the report through replay.music.apple.com using an Apple ID email.

Replay began as a weekly update in 2019 and was revamped in 2022 to resemble Spotify Wrapped, with an annual summary and playlist of users’ top tracks.

New features in 2025 This year’s Apple Music Replay includes several new insights for users:

Discovery: Highlights new artists users explored.

Loyalty: Showcases artists users consistently listened to over the years.

Comebacks: Spotlights artists returning to users’ playlists.

Detailed stats: Total minutes listened, number of artists, longest artist streak, and favorite genres.

Users can also view their monthly Replay highlights and past yearly summaries. The “Replay All Time” playlist shows the most-played songs since joining Apple Music.

Artist insights Apple Music Replay also provides metrics for artists, helping them track performance and growth:

Listenership growth and year-over-year comparisons

Total listeners, locations (countries and cities), and total minutes streamed

Allows artists to monitor how fans engage with their music globally

Accessing Replay 2025 Subscribers can start exploring Apple Music Replay 2025 immediately:

iPhone: Open the Music app → Home tab → Replay

Web: Visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with an Apple ID

The feature provides both a personalized music recap for listeners and valuable performance analytics for artists, making it a key tool for celebrating the year in music.