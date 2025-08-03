Apple TV+ developing new limited series inspired by 2006 rom-com ‘The Holiday’ with fresh characters

Apple TV+ is bringing a festive favourite back to life with a limited series adaptation of the 2006 romantic comedy ‘The Holiday’.

Like the original, the upcoming series will revolve around two women—one American, one British—who swap homes over Christmas and unexpectedly find love. However, the storyline will introduce entirely new characters, rather than revisiting those from the film.

More About The Upcoming Show Based on ‘The Holiday’ Krissie Ducker has been tapped to write and executive produce the series. Ducker’s prior credits include ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Sweetpea’, and ‘The Assassin’.

Early in her career, she worked as a writers assistant on ‘Catastrophe’, the acclaimed series co-created by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney. Delaney is set to serve as a consultant on ‘The Holiday’ series. Ducker is repped by Independent Talent Group and Black Bear.

Left Bank Pictures, the studio behind ‘The Crown’, will handle production. Notably, Nancy Meyers—who wrote, produced, and directed the beloved 2006 film—is not involved in the new project.

The casting process is now underway. If the creative team is able to assemble the right ensemble, the project is likely to receive the official go-ahead.

The original film starred Kate Winslet as Iris, a London-based journalist, and Cameron Diaz as Amanda, a Los Angeles businesswoman. Their house-swapping adventure led them to Miles (Jack Black), a film composer, and Graham (Jude Law), Iris’s widowed brother. The movie was both a critical and commercial hit, earning over $200 million globally and becoming a holiday season staple.