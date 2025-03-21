Apple TV+ renews ‘Severance’ for Season 3 — All you need to know

Apple TV+ has officially renewed its acclaimed thriller “Severance” for a third season, the company announced on March 21. The renewal comes as the season two finale, “Cold Harbor,” premieres on the streaming platform today.

"On the heels of the second season of ‘Severance’ breaking records as the most-watched series on Apple TV+, the global phenomenon and Emmy and Peabody Award-winning hit thriller has been renewed for a third season,” Apple said in its press release.

Advertisement

The award-winning series, created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, debuted in 2022 and quickly became one of Apple’s flagship originals.

Tim Cook confirms the renewal Apple CEO Tim Cook personally revealed the renewal in a social media exchange with Ben Stiller, writing, “Season 3 of Severance available on request.”

Advertisement

owever, Apple has not yet disclosed a premiere date or when filming will begin. Based on previous timelines—Season 1 premiered in February 2022, and Season 2 followed nearly three years later in January 2024—it is expected that Season 3 could arrive in early 2026 or 2027.

Cast and returning characters While Apple has not confirmed cast details, it is likely that much of the main cast will return, including:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Britt Lower as Helly Riggs

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

Dichen Lachman as Gemma Scout

Jen Tullock as Devon Scout-Hale

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Michael Chernus as Ricken Hale

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Creators react to renewal Executive producer and director Ben Stiller expressed his excitement in a statement, joking about the show’s core concept of memory severance:

Advertisement

“Making ‘Severance’ has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of. While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Creator and writer Dan Erickson added: “The idea of getting to make more ‘Severance’ with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined. I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread, and malice with these truly incredible people.”

Acclaimed series Since its debut, “Severance” has received widespread acclaim, earning two Emmy Awards and dozens of nominations. The show has been described as “one of the best TV shows of the past decade” and a “cultural phenomenon.”

Advertisement

The first two seasons of “Severance” are now available to stream on Apple TV+.