Apple TV’s Pluribus earns perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — Episode 3 release date inside

Apple TV’s latest sci-fi series Pluribus, created by Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan, is creating quite a stir among fans and critics alike. The Rhea Seehorn-starrer has impressed viewers with its intriguing plot and powerful performances, earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes just after its two-episode premiere.

What is the show about? The series follows Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, a miserable best-selling author of pirate-themed speculative romance novels. Sturka is one of just 13 people in the world who are immune to a mysterious hive-mind alien virus that has taken over the rest of humanity.

The virus spreads after two astronomers discover an extraterrestrial lab signal in the show’s opening episode. The signal, sent from 600 light-years away, contains a blueprint for an RNA sequence — a vital molecule in living organisms. When scientists attempt to replicate and test it, the experiment goes horribly wrong, unleashing a virus that connects nearly every human mind into a single cheerful collective consciousness, according to Time.

As one of the few unaffected, Sturka must fight to resist the hive-mind’s pull and attempt to save the world from total assimilation.

Also Read | Who is Karolina Wydra? All about the actress playing Zosia in Pluribus

How has it been received? Pluribus has earned widespread acclaim since its debut. According to the official Rotten Tomatoes website, the series holds a 100 per cent critics’ score and an 86 per cent audience score, giving it a Certified Fresh rating.

Also Read | Apple TV down for 15,000 users in the US and Canada amid Pluribus release

When do new episodes release? New episodes of Pluribus drop every Friday on Apple TV+. The nine-episode season has already been renewed for a second season, according to Space.com, though an official release date for the next instalment has yet to be confirmed.

Upcoming Episode Schedule: