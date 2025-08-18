AR Murugadoss reflects on Sikandar's failure: 'I couldn’t execute it well'

Acclaimed filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss has opened up about the emotional weight of his recent Bollywood project ‘Sikandar’, admitting the film did not turn out the way he had hoped.

Sikandar director sheds light on why the film did not work In a candid interview with Velaipechu Voice, the director spoke honestly about the challenges he faced and the personal toll it took on him.

“The story was about a king who never truly valued his wife. Only after her death, when her organs are donated to three people, does he try to fulfil what he couldn’t do for her. It was deeply emotional, but I couldn’t execute it well,” Murugadoss said.

Known for his success with ‘Ghajini’ — the 2008 hit starring Aamir Khan — Murugadoss admitted that making a film from an original script like ‘Sikandar’ proved far more difficult.

“I could pull off Ghajini because it was a remake. With Sikandar, that wasn’t the case,” he reflected.

Despite the disappointment, the director is not turning his back on Hindi cinema. He expressed hope for a return under the right circumstances.

“I will definitely return to Hindi cinema if I find my comfort zone. But when audiences don’t connect with my thinking, it affects me deeply,” he noted.

Murugadoss remains a respected figure in Indian cinema, particularly in the Tamil industry, where he has delivered multiple hits. His honest comments have sparked conversation online, with many praising his openness about failure and creative struggle.

AR Murugadoss' work front The director will next be helming ‘Madharaasi’. It is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language psychological action thriller written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Movies, the film marks Murugadoss’s first collaboration with actor Sivakarthikeyan.

The cast includes Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, joined by Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Rukmini Vasanth. Supporting roles are played by Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

Initially announced in September 2023 under the working titles SKxARM and SK23, the project quickly gained attention as it brought together two major names in Tamil cinema for the first time.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Sudeep Elamon and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.