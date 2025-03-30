‘Murugadoss ne dhokha dia bhai ko’: Salman Khan fans disappointed with Sikandar director; check public reactions

A Salman Khan fan was seen dancing during Sikandar's post-movie credits. While his delightful gesture may indicate that he thoroughly loved Bhijaan’s Eid 2025 release, social media users have different interpretations.

Many of them claimed that the movie was not enjoyable at all. Many called it boring while others blamed the director of the movie – A R Murugadoss – for ‘betraying’ Salman Khan.

“It’s not that dramatic. I feel the same but I will be honest. Murugadoss disappointed,” wrote one fan.

“Bhai itna bhi natak mat kar. Mujhe bhi bolte hue dukh ho rha hai lekin me sach bolunga. Murugadoss ne dhokha de diya bhai ko (Bro, don’t be so dramatic. It pains me to say this too, but I’ll speak the truth — Murugadoss betrayed Bhai),” came from another fan.

“Tu akela hi nach RAHA. Bakiyon ko dekh kar lag raha MAN ME GALI DE RAHE (You’re dancing alone. Looking at the others, it seems like they’re cursing (the movie) in their heads),” commented one user.

One user posted, “Bhai log please banda fan hai. Usko enjoy karne ka huq hai. Karne do yarr (Brothers, please — the guy’s a fan. He has the right to enjoy. Let him).”

However, public reviews for the Sikandar movie are not one-sided at all. In fact, fans have expressed extreme reactions for the movie. On one hand, some are truly disappointed while, on the other, some fans loved the movie and how the director presented Salman Khan.

“Bhai ki entry lajawaab. Mr. A R Murugadoss, hats off to you, sir. The way you presented bhai. Salman Khan is a megastar anyway. But, the way you presented him was extraordinary,” one fan said.

Fans were also seen cutting cakes on the release day of the movie. Fans have shared photos and videos on social media to represent the “Sikandar Fever”, as they call it.

At the same time, many videos slamming the movie have turned out to be old clips about some other movie.

Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release Sikandar’s release on Sunday, March 30, has been strategically timed. Though promoted as an Eid 2025 release, a source told Bollywood Hungama that the date also coincides with Gudi Padwa, a major holiday in Maharashtra.

This is followed by Eid on Monday, March 31, creating a festive window with high box office potential. The source added that strong footfalls are expected to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday due to post-Eid celebrations in several regions, giving Sikandar an extended holiday advantage.