AR Rahman is a 'proud dad' as his daughter Raheema completes her graduation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman is beaming with pride as his daughter Raheema recently completed her graduation from the Glion Institute of Higher Education with a focus on Hospitality, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

On Saturday, Rahman took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures of Raheema from her graduation ceremony.

Showering love on his "little princess", Rahman also penned a sweet note.

"My little princess, Raheema, has graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education with a focus on Hospitality, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation. #proud-dad #womenleaders #alhamdulillah," he posted.

Rahman shares Raheema with his estranged wife, Saira Banu, whom he married in 1995. The couple also has two other children, Khatija and Ameen.

In 2024, Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage.

In a statement shared by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship.

"On behalf of Mrs. Saira and her husband, renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (A.R. Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways," a part of the statement read.

The composer also shared the news on his X account, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.