AR Rahman opens up on health scare: ‘I was fasting, turned vegetarian and got gastric attack’

Last month, AR Rahman left fans worried when he was rushed into a Chennai hospital following a health scare. He suffered from dehydration and neck pain following travel. He underwent several tests before getting discharged from the hospital. Talking about it, the Oscar-winning music composer shared his health update, revealing details of his health scare.

AR Rahman on his hospitalisation Rahman also commented on his separation from wife Saira Banu which grabbed headlines.

Talking to India Today, AR Rahman playfully revealed how he ended up being admitted to the hospital because of him. He said, "I was fasting and had even turned vegetarian. I got a gastric attack and was in the hospital. The next thing I got to know was that they had sent out a press note, and it was all there. It was, however, nice to get so many beautiful messages from people and realise that they do want me to live (laughs).”

AR Rahman on personal life making news He also briefly talked about his personal life.

He shared, “It's humanising. You tend to sometimes hate a person who doesn't feel human. I faced my ups and downs, and that's the truth. Each one of us has a special quality — they are a superhero in their home. But I was made a superhero by my fans. This is why I have named my upcoming tour 'Wonderment' because it's a wonder that I get so much love and blessings from people.”

AR Rahman's separation Last year, Saira Banu announced separation from AR Rahman after 29 years of their marriage. Their statement read: “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

Previously there were rumours about Rahman going to the hospital due to chest pain. However, his team refuted the reports and said, "It's fake news (on heart issues) spreading now. Rahman went to hospital because he got dehydrated and has neck pain due to travel."