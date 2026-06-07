AR Rahman performs at Attari Border as ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ team pays tribute to BSF

A special musical tribute was held at the Attari Border on 7 June, with composer and musician AR Rahman delivering his first live performance at the landmark location during the Beating Retreat Ceremony.
The event, titled Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts, was organised in conjunction with the forthcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga and served as a tribute to members of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian armed forces. Thousands of visitors gathered at the Joint Check Post (JCP) Stadium to witness the ceremony and musical performances.
The occasion also carried thematic significance for Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. According to the filmmakers, the project draws inspiration from personal stories of love, separation and longing that emerged during one of the largest migrations in the history of the Indian subcontinent.
The event began with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, entrepreneur Ananya Birla, actor Vedang Raina and producer Mohit Choudhary addressing the audience and expressing gratitude to BSF personnel. The makers also dedicated the film's forthcoming music album to the courage and sacrifices of Indian armed forces members.
Rahman opened the musical programme with Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare before performances from the soundtrack of Main Vaapas Aaunga followed. Singer Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina performed Maskara, while Mohit Chauhan joined Pooja Tiwari and Nargis for Ishq Mastana. The evening concluded with Rahman's well-known patriotic composition Maa Tujhe Salaam.
Speaking at the event, Imtiaz Ali said, “This is such a unique event. A. R. Rahman performing at the Attari Gate at the JCP Stadium. This performance is an ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all.
I am privileged to be a part of this troupe, and it is magical that this event is around Main Vaapas Aaunga, a film that originates from the making of the border during the Partition of 1947. Not only homes and lives were lost, but hearts were broken as well.
We bring a message of love because, ultimately, only love sustains us.”
Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in key roles. The film features music composed by A.R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment alongside Window Seat Films, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 12 June 2026, with its music released under Tips Music.