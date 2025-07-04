AR Rahman posts selfie with Hans Zimmer as ‘music legends’ unite for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana, internet reacts

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari dropped the first look of his upcoming magnum opus Ramayana and created a storm on the internet. While many praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash as Lord Ram and Ravana in the first look video, others were excited about the AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer collaboration. Soon after, Rahman took to his Instagram account and dropped a selfie with Hans.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer The two music maestros posed together for a happy selfie, seemingly clicked during work. Sharing the picture, Rahman simply wrote, “With @hanszimmer #ramayanamovie.”

The post went viral soon after it went live on the photo-sharing platform.

Reacting to it, Armaan Malik called them "legends" in the comments.

A fan wrote, “Two titans cooking up something colossal.. waiting for the blast now! Excited Max, sir.” “Frame of the decade,” added another.

Someone commented, saying, “This is so iconic.”

“Can't even begin to imagine the magic that will happen when these two legends collaborate,” said one more fan.

Actor Lauren Gottlieb also added in the comments and wrote, “iconic."

Who is Hans Zimmer Hans Zimmer is one of the most notable film music composers and music producers in Hollywood. His most popular work is filmmaker Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. He won two Academy Awards for Best Original Score, for The Lion King (1994), followed by Dune (2021). He has been nominated for Oscars twelve times.

Some of his other works include Sherlock Holmes, Inception, Dunkirk, Dune: Part Two, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, The Dark Knight Rises and Top Gun: Maverick.

Hans is set to collaborate with AR Rahman to compose the music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ramayana: First look, cast and more Going by the first look of Ramayana, the film promises a grand visual and musical spectacle. The mythological story comes alive with cutting-edge effects by Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG.

Besides Ranbir and Yash, the film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Vivek Oberoi and Ravi Dubey are also a part of the ensemble cast.