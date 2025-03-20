AR Rahman returns to work after health scare, announces The Wonderment North America tour

Music composer AR Rahman is all set with his upcoming work schedule. The composer-singer announced the dates of his upcoming The Wonderment Tour in North America. It seems he has already returned to work as he is preparing for the tour, days after he was discharged from the hospital.

Rahman was admitted to a hospital on Sunday due to dehydration.

AR Rahman announced North America tour He took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter and shared the dates of his North American tour. He wrote, “I present to you the dates for The Wonderment Tour, coming to North America this summer. See you soon.”

AR Rahman would be starting his tour with Vancouver where he would be performing on July 18. His last stop would be Boston on August 17. He would also be performing in Oakland, Los Angeles, Hollywood, Tampa, Nashville, Toronto, Chicago and Newark among others.

Fans worried about AR Rahman Soon after he shared the update, concerned fans rushed to the comment section and requested AR Rahman to take care. One of them wrote, “Rahman sir please take care of your health money is secondary (sic).” “It is a humble request don’t play with your health.. please do take care of your health. You are really precious to me as my world.. I am nothing without you anna @arrahman hope you read and understand my concern (sic),” added another fan.

AR Rahman's health scare The 58-year-old musician was hospitalised early Sunday morning. He was taken to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after a bout of dehydration and neck pain following travel. He was later brought back home after a minor check-up, as informed by his manager Senthil Velan.

AR Reihana, the music director's sister, previously refuted reports that Rahman was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. "Nothing happened. He had dehydration and gastric problems," Reihana told PTI.