AR Rahman talks about 'problem with the world' on Kapil Sharma's show in first appearance after ‘communal’ remark row

Music composer AR Rahman made his first appearance after he landed in a controversy over his ‘communal’ remark. Rahman starred in comedian Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the show, Rahman talked about the problem with the world nowadays during the whisper game.

Rahman commented that messages often get distorted in transit.

AR Rahman on The Great Indian Kapil Show Rahman starred as the latest celebrity guest on the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show over the weekend. During one of the segments, the Oscar-winning composer reflected on how messages get twisted in transit.

“This is a good exercise to see how information gets misunderstood. Different states, different cultures. The problem with the world is this, how messages get corrupted on the way,” he said.

Rahman appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show as a part of promotion for his latest project. He composed for Kishor Pandurang Belekar’s silent film Gandhi Talks. He joined the film cast-- Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav.

Talking about Gandhi Talks, which heavily relies on music, Rahman said, “If there are no dialogues, it’s such a celebration of music. Because you have all the real estate to do music, but also terrifying because people will be judging. Every note will be exposed.”

He said that Belekar is the first filmmaker who did not have any issue in any of his compositions. “He’s the first director who never came and told me anything negative and said, ‘I don’t like this.’ Whatever I give, he takes it. Even if I play ‘tang’, he would say yes,” Rahman added.

AR Rahman's ‘communal’ remark Recently, Rahman faced backlash over his remark on Bollywood. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman was asked whether he ever felt prejudice as a Tamil composer in the Hindi film industry. To this, Rahman said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.”

In the same conversation, Rahman also criticised Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.