AR Rahman to pay ₹2 crore for copyright infringement in Veera Raja Veera: Delhi HC

Music composer AR Rahman and the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2 have been directed by the Delhi High Court to deposit ₹2 crore in connection with a copyright lawsuit over the Junior Dagar brothers' classical rendition of Shiv Stuti. In 2023, singer Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar moved court against Rahman and the production company Madras Talkies in the matter.

AR Rahman, Ponniyin Selvan 2 makers to pay ₹ 2 Crore In an interim order passed on April 25, Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that from a listener's perspective, Rahman's song Veera Raja Veera was "not just inspired but is, in fact, identical" to Shiva Stuti.

Acknowledging the contribution of the late Junior Dagar Brothers, the court also ordered the film to include a special credit slide for all OTT and online platforms where the film is available. It also granted ₹2 lakh to their family in recognition of their work.

"In the ultimate analysis, therefore, this court holds that the impugned song is not merely based on or inspired by the suit composition Shiva Stuti but is, in fact, identical to the suit composition with mere change in lyrics. The adding of other elements may have rendered the impugned song more like a modern composition but the basic underlying musical work is identical," the court said.

Veera Raja Veera controversy Son of Faiyazuddin Dagar and nephew of Zahiruddin Dagar, Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar mentioned in their lawsuit that he held the copyright in all original compositions of Junior Dagar Brothers, including Shiv Stuti. He alleged that although Veera Raja Veera contains different lyrics, “its taal, beat, and musical structure are identical” to Shiv Stuti.

“Hence the defendant's composition infringes the complainant's rights in Shiva Stuti. The defendants -- Mr Rahman, Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions -- shall deposit ₹2 crore with the court and the same shall be kept in a fixed deposit, subject to the final outcome of the lawsuit,” the HC also said as per a PTI report.

Faiyaz sought a permanent injunction restraining Rahman and Madras Talkies, from using the song, damages, and the acknowledgement of moral rights.