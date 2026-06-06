AR Rahman to perform at Attari Border to honour BSF bravehearts

Music composer and singer A R Rahman will perform at the Attari Border on 7 June as part of a special event dedicated to honouring personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), in what organisers describe as a first-of-its-kind tribute to India’s border guardians.
Titled ‘Jai Ho - A Tribute to Bravehearts,’ the programme will take place during the iconic Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, one of the country's most recognisable border venues. The event is being organised by the team behind the forthcoming film Main Wapas Aaunga, and is intended to celebrate, resilience, and sacrifice of BSF personnel who serve along India's frontiers.
Scheduled between 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, the tribute is expected to draw attention not only becuase of Rahman's participation but also due to its symbolic setting at the Attari Border.
Organisers have positioned the event as an expression of gratitude towards members of the orce, whose work often takes place away from public view despite its critical importance to national security.
Named after Rahman's globally recognised anthem ‘Jai Ho’, the program seeks to acknowledge the dedication of BSF personnel through a combination of music and storytelling. the initiative also represents a new collaboration between the entertainment industry and security forces, with the organisers emphasising that the event extends beyond traditional film promotion.
Joining Rahman at the ceremony will be Main Wapas Aaunga director Imtiaz Ali and actor Vedang Raina. Singers associated with the film such as Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, and Nargis, are also expected to participate in the proceedings.
Representatives from Birla Studios and producer Mohit Choudhary are scheduled to attend the event as well.
As anticipation builds around Main Vaapas Aaunga, the makers have linked the programme to the themes at the heart of the project. According to the organisers, the tribute reflects the values of courage, resilience and service that underpin the film while providing an opportunity to recognise the contribution of the men and women who protect the nation’s borders.
The event is scheduled to take place on 7 June during the Attari Border Parade Ceremony, with Rahman leading the tribute alongside members of the Main Vaapas Aaunga team.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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