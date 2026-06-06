AR Rahman to perform at Attari Border to honour BSF bravehearts

Music composer and singer A R Rahman will perform at the Attari Border on 7 June as part of a special event dedicated to honouring personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), in what organisers describe as a first-of-its-kind tribute to India’s border guardians.
Titled ‘Jai Ho - A Tribute to Bravehearts,’ the programme will take place during the iconic Parade Ceremony at JCP Stadium, one of the country's most recognisable border venues. The event is being organised by the team behind the forthcoming film Main Wapas Aaunga, and is intended to celebrate, resilience, and sacrifice of BSF personnel who serve along India's frontiers.
Scheduled between 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm, the tribute is expected to draw attention not only becuase of Rahman's participation but also due to its symbolic setting at the Attari Border.
Organisers have positioned the event as an expression of gratitude towards members of the orce, whose work often takes place away from public view despite its critical importance to national security.
Named after Rahman's globally recognised anthem ‘Jai Ho’, the program seeks to acknowledge the dedication of BSF personnel through a combination of music and storytelling. the initiative also represents a new collaboration between the entertainment industry and security forces, with the organisers emphasising that the event extends beyond traditional film promotion.
Joining Rahman at the ceremony will be Main Wapas Aaunga director Imtiaz Ali and actor Vedang Raina. Singers associated with the film such as Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari, and Nargis, are also expected to participate in the proceedings.
Representatives from Birla Studios and producer Mohit Choudhary are scheduled to attend the event as well.
As anticipation builds around Main Vaapas Aaunga, the makers have linked the programme to the themes at the heart of the project. According to the organisers, the tribute reflects the values of courage, resilience and service that underpin the film while providing an opportunity to recognise the contribution of the men and women who protect the nation’s borders.
The event is scheduled to take place on 7 June during the Attari Border Parade Ceremony, with Rahman leading the tribute alongside members of the Main Vaapas Aaunga team.