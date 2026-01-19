AR Rahman's daughters react to criticism, hate speech against composer over his ‘communal’ remark: ‘Dear God…’

After AR Rahman shared a clarification following the uproar against his ‘communal’ mark, many were still spotted targeting the music composer. Amid this, Rahman's daughters Khatija and Raheema broke their silence. They amplified a post by Malayalam music composer Kailas Menon, who shared a note on ‘hate speech’ against Rahman.

Kailas Menon pens note on hate towards AR Rahman Taking to Instagram, Menon dropped several screenshots of people who called AR Rahman a ‘disgrace to Tamil Nadu and India’. One of them also accused him of playing the ‘victim card’ in the matter.

“Disagree, don't disgrace," Kailas Menon wrote.

“People blaming A. R. Rahman for speaking his mind are missing a basic point. He spoke about how he felt. That is his right. You may disagree with him, but you cannot deny him the freedom to express his experience. What followed, however, has gone far beyond disagreement and entered the space of abuse and character assassination,” he added.

Menon slammed those who were attacking Rahman. “Calling a globally respected artist a 'disgrace', questioning his faith, mocking his recent works, and reducing his lived experience to a 'victim card' is not criticism. It's hate speech presented as opinion," he added.

The composer also reminded people that AR Rahman is not a “random voice.” “This is a man who carried Indian music to the world, represented the country with dignity, and shaped generations through his work.”

“Decades of contribution to Tamil culture, Indian cinema, and global music do not disappear because an artist expresses a personal view. You may debate his opinion on a film. You may disagree with his interpretation. That's fair. What is not fair is public humiliation or attacking his integrity to silence what he said. Freedom of speech applies to Rahman as much as it applies to his critics.”

“Criticism is fine, but outrage without respect says more about us than about him,” the statement ended.

See post:

AR Rahman's daughters react to the controversy Reacting to the post, AR Rahman’s daughter, composer-singer Khatija, dropped a comment. She responded with clapping hands, fire, a hundred and heart emojis. She also re-shared Menon' post on her Instagram stories.

Khatija further posted a cryptic note which read: “Dear God, bless my friends who checked in on me without wanting anything in return. Return that love to them multiplied and bless everything they touch.”

Meanwhile, Rahman's younger daughter, singer Raheema, also highlighted Kailas Menon's post on her Instagram stories.

AR Rahman's daughters on Instagram.

What did AR Rahman say The controversy erupted after AR Rahman hinted at a shift in power in Bollywood and unsaid ‘communal’ reasons behind getting fewer work. He also shared that Chhaava cashed in on ‘divisiveness’, which did not sit well with many on the internet.

