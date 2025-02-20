AR Rahman’s estranged wife Saira Banu undergoes emergency surgery: ’Her sole focus is on speedy recovery’

Saira Rahman, former wife of composer AR Rahman, had surgery following a medical emergency. Her lawyer stated she seeks privacy and appreciates support from well-wishers

Published20 Feb 2025, 07:13 PM IST
Music composer AR Rahman's former wife, Saira Rahman, underwent surgery after being hospitalised due to a "medical emergency," as per a statement from her lawyer, Vandana Shah.

In the statement, Saira Rahman requested privacy during this time and expressed her gratitude for the support and understanding from her well-wishers, including AR Rahman and others.

“During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery,” states Saira Rahman's statement, shared by her advocate on Instagram.

Saira Rahman and AR Rahman's seperation

AR Rahman and Saira Rahman announced their separation in November after 29 years of marriage. The couple shares three children—daughters Khatija and Raheema, and son Ameen.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time," the statement read, as per mutliple reports.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 07:13 PM IST
