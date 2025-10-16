Arasan promo: Jr NTR to unveil teaser of Telugu version titled ‘Saamrajyam’ on Friday

The wait is over!! The teaser for the Telugu version of the highly anticipated Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran's Tamil movie ‘Arasan,’ will be unveiled by Jr NTR on Friday. The Telugu promo is scheduled to premiere on YouTube on October 17.

Advertisement

The makers also said that Arasan will be released in Telugu as Saamrajyam. The promo was released in a few theatres through a screening on October 16, after which it will be unveiled online on Friday.

Announcing the Telugu promo release of Arasan, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu said, “NTR for STR. The empire rises beyond borders! The much-awaited #Arasan now roars in Telugu as #Saamrajyam, a kingdom of power, pride, and pure mass!”

“The Man of Masses, Jr NTR, will unveil the Telugu promo on 17th Oct, Friday, at 10:07 AM. (Sic),” he added.

Advertisement

About Arasan Arasan marks the first collaboration between Silambarasan TR (STR) and Vetri Maaran. The movie is set in the same universe as Vetri Maaran's critically acclaimed ‘Vada Chennai,’ although the makers have stated it is not a sequel.

The movie, produced under Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations banner, is said to be made in two parts.

Certain characters from Vada Chennai, such as Andrea reprising her role as Chandra, Samuthirakani, and Kishore, are expected to appear alongside newcomers Manikandan and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Speculations about the female lead include names such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh, with official confirmation pending. Fans can expect a gritty action drama centred around gang rivalry, power, and revenge, characteristic of Vetri Maaran's cinematic world.

Advertisement

Jr NTR's Devara to get sequel The makers of the Telugu film “Devara: Part 1,” headlined by Jr NTR, have confirmed its sequel on the occasion of the movie's first anniversary.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan, who made his Telugu debut with the film and Janhvi Kapoor, Devara: Part 1 released on 27 September 2024.