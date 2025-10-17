Arasan promo OUT now: Jr NTR unveils teaser of Telugu version titled ‘Saamrajyam’; netizens says its ‘best of STR’

Jr NTR has finally unveiled the teaser for Saamrajyam, the Telugu version of the highly anticipated Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran's Tamil movie ‘Arasan’.

Jr NTR shared the YouTube link of Saamrajyam on his official X handle and sent “best wishes” to the Arasan team.

“Sending my best wishes to the inimitable genius Vetrimaaran sir, my brother Silambarasan T R, rockstar Anirudh Ravichander, and the entire Saamrajyam / Arasan team,” he wrote.

The Telugu star continued: “I’m sure the best of STR is yet to come and who better than Vetri sir to showcase it on the big stage. This one already feels special.”

Watch Saamrajyam promo (Telugu version of Arasan) here:

About Arasan Arasan marks the first collaboration between Silambarasan TR (STR) and Vetri Maaran. The movie is set in the same universe as Vetri Maaran's critically acclaimed ‘Vada Chennai,’ although the makers have stated it is not a sequel.

The movie, produced under Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations banner, is said to be made in two parts.

Watch Arasan promo (Tamil) here:

Arasan: Cast Certain characters from Vada Chennai, such as Andrea reprising her role as Chandra, Samuthirakani, and Kishore, are expected to appear alongside newcomers Manikandan and Nelson Dilipkumar.

Speculations about the female lead include names such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh, with official confirmation pending.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users have deemed Arasan as a “blockbuster” and called it the “best of STR”. A user said, “Teaser looks great, all the best.” Another added, “Silambarasan TR anna. Jai NTR.”

“Vetrimaaran sir's genius vision paired with STR's unbeatable swag – #Saamrajyam is destined to be a massive blockbuster!” one netizen said, adding, “Anirudh's beats will steal hearts for sure. Trailer vibes? Pure goosebumps! Sending love to the entire #Arasan team – the best of STR is about to explode on the big screen! Can't wait!”

“‘Inimitable genius = a person whose intelligence and talent are so extraordinary and unique that they are impossible to copy or imitate.’ There you have it, guys … that’s for Vetrimaaran,” another netizen said.

“So nice of you to support a small actor's movie. Proud of you,” a user said, lauding Jr NTR.