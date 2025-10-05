Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan blessed with baby girl. Salman and Sohail Khan spotted at hospital

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — on Sunday. The couple’s joyous news comes shortly after they hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family members, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan.

This marks Arbaaz Khan’s second time embracing fatherhood. The actor already shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan, with his former wife, actress Malaika Arora.

Sshura reportedly delivered the baby at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where members of the Khan family were spotted on Sunday. Arbaaz’s brother Sohail Khan and son Arhaan were seen arriving at the hospital to visit the new mother and baby.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, had kept the pregnancy private, refraining from making an official announcement. However, speculation grew over the past few months after Sshura was seen at public events and clinic visits, often spotted with a visible baby bump.

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz spoke candidly about becoming a father again at the age of 58, saying, “It is giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility.”