Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura seen at Mumbai hospital ahead of baby’s birth: Report

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan have reportedly arrived at a Mumbai hospital to welcome their first child. They request privacy during this special time, focusing on family well-being rather than public attention. An official announcement will follow once they are ready to share the news.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published5 Oct 2025, 12:31 AM IST
Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan to soon welcome their first child.
Arbaaz Khan and wife Sshura Khan to soon welcome their first child.(Instagram)

Actor Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan have reportedly arrived at a Mumbai hospital as they prepare to welcome their first child together. According to reports, the couple was seen entering PD Hinduja Hospital in Khar on October 4, 2025, accompanied by close family members ahead of the delivery.

The couple, who confirmed Sshura’s pregnancy in June, have been quietly preparing for this new chapter in their lives. Videos circulating online suggest that hospital staff and family are making arrangements for the imminent arrival.

Sources indicate that Arbaaz Khan has been by his wife’s side throughout, providing support as the couple anticipates this significant milestone.

Also Read | Arbaaz Khan holds wife Sshura close amid media frenzy after announcing pregnancy

Just days before the hospital visit, the couple celebrated an intimate baby shower in Mumbai. The gathering was attended by family and close friends, including Salma Khan, Malaika Arora, Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and Salman Khan. Arbaaz and Sshura coordinated their outfits in yellow, adding a festive and joyful atmosphere to the celebration.

For Arbaaz Khan, this will be his second child, following his son Arhaan with former wife Malaika Arora. For Sshura, this marks her first child, making the occasion particularly special. Sources told reporters that the couple has been “excited and overjoyed” as they await the arrival of their baby.

Also Read | Malaika Arora's father dies by suicide in Mumbai, Arbaaz reaches house: VIDEO

While fans have already flooded social media with messages of congratulations, the Khans have reportedly requested privacy during this intimate family moment. A source said, “The family will provide an update once the baby is born, but they are asking everyone to respect their space and allow them this special time.”

An official announcement about the birth is expected once Arbaaz and Sshura are ready to share the news. According to reports, the couple remains focused on their family’s well-being rather than public attention, reflecting their desire to keep this personal milestone private.

