Arbaaz Khan CONFIRMS wife Sshura Khan’s pregnancy, becoming father again at 57: ‘A new sense of happiness’

Actor, filmmaker and Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan is ready to embrace fatherhood once again. The 57-year-old confirmed his second wife Sshura Khan's pregnancy. The two were spotted at maternity clinics earlier this year, but they refused to confirm the pregnancy speculations until now.

Arbaaz Khan confirms Sshura Khan's pregnancy In an interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz Khan confirmed Sshura's pregnancy for the first time.

When asked about expecting his first baby with Sshura, Arbaaz said, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life."

Arbaaz, 57, and Sshura, 35, got married in 2023. Their intimate nikkah ceremony was attended by their family members only.

Arbaaz Khan to become father again at 57 When asked if he is nervous, Arbaaz who has a son Arhaan, said, "Everybody tends to be nervous. Any person would feel (the nerves); I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again. I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's just giving me a new sense of happiness or responsibility. I'm kind of liking that."

So, what kind of father Arbaaz thinks he will be this time? The actor answered, "There are no categories. You just have to be like a parent who is good. A good parent is someone who's around for their child, who's attentive, who's probably caring, loving and is doing the best to provide to the child. That's all that I want to be."

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan who will soon make his Bollywood debut.

Malaika and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017 after 19 years of their marriage. They continue to co-parent their son.

Arhaan shares a good relation with Arbaaz and Sshura. At times, they are papped out and about together.

On the other hand, Malaika was in a long-term relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. However, recent reports have been speculating about their alleged breakup.

The actors are yet to confirm or deny the reports.