Arbaaz Khan holds wife Sshura Khan close amid media frenzy after announcing pregnancy, internet reacts | Watch

Actor, filmmaker and Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan made his latest outing with wife Sshura Khan who is expecting their first child together. Arbaaz and Sshura were snapped exiting Mumbai airport on Friday night.

Arbaaz Khan with mom-to-be Sshura Khan For travelling, Sshura kept it casual in an oversized jumpsuit, which hid her pregnancy belly. Arbaaz opted for a simple look in a t-shirt and pants.

The couple was seen walking hand in hand as photographers captured their moments. Some fans approached Arbaaz for pictures. While he kindly obliged, Sshura quietly made her way to their vehicle.

None of them were seen interacting with the paparazzi anymore.

Reacting to their public appearance, the internet shared their opinion.

A user wrote in the comments called Sshura “down to Earth.” “They both look cute,” added a fan.

While another user dubbed them as “Cute”, “Who is this little girl,” trolled someone else.

Watch video:

Arbaaz Khan ready to embrace fatherhood again Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted at maternity clinics earlier this year, but they never confirmed her pregnancy rumours until very recently.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz Khan finally broke the silence, confirming Sshura's pregnancy.

Arbaaz, 57, and Sshura, 35, got married in 2023. They held an intimate nikkah ceremony in Mumbai which was only attended by their family members.

Talking about their first child together, Arbaaz told Bombay Times, "Yes, it is there. I'm not denying that information because right now it's something that is out there, my family knows about it. People have got to know about it, and it's fine. It's pretty evident also. It's a very exciting time in both our lives. We are happy and excited. We're going to welcome this new life in our life."

Arbaaz and Malaika Arora Arbaaz was previously married to actor Malaika Arora. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan, 22, who is expected to make his much-awaited Bollywood debut soon.

Malaika and Arbaaz Khan divorced in 2017, ending their 19 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

Arhaan is also seen with Arbaaz and Sshura.