Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan reveal name of their baby girl – Check here

Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Sunday, October 5. The couple shared an Instagram post on Wednesday to announce the joyous news and the name of their newborn.

Arbaaz and Sshura Khan's baby girl has been named Sipaara Khan.

In a joint IG post, the couple shared a poster announcing the news alongside the caption: “Alhamdulillah”

Sshura reportedly delivered the baby at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where members of the Khan family were spotted on Sunday. Arbaaz’s brother, Sohail Khan, and son, Arhaan, were seen arriving at the hospital to visit the new mother and baby.

This marks Arbaaz Khan’s second time embracing fatherhood. The actor already shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan, with his former wife, actress Malaika Arora.

The birth of the girl child came shortly after the couple hosted an intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family members, including Salman Khan and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2023, had kept the pregnancy private, refraining from making an official announcement. However, speculation grew over the past few months after Sshura was seen at public events and clinic visits, often spotted with a visible baby bump.

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Arbaaz spoke candidly about becoming a father again at the age of 58, saying, “It is giving me a new sense of happiness and responsibility.”

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their son Arhaan in 2002 before parting ways in 2017.