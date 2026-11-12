Archana Puran Singh overwhelmed while visiting son Aaryamann Sethi’s house: ‘Umbilical cord is going to get separated’

Actor, comedian Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann Sethi has now shifted to a new location, moving out of his parents' house. Aaryamann Sethi's new house is located in Mumbai’s Madh Island. It has been under construction for almost a year now.

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Archana Puran Singh’s son Aaryamann shifts with fiancée In his latest vlog, Aaryamann Sethi shared a glimpse of his bungalow, followed by his family's reactions to his home as he gave them a tour for the first time. While his father Parmeet Sethi was seen looking after the renovation work, it was Archana Puran Singh who grew emotional upon seeing the house for the first time since construction work. Joining them was their younger son Ayushmaan, and his fiancée Samiksha, who was seen with the family.

Inside Aaryamann Sethi's Madh Island bungalow In the video, Aaryamann Sethi was seen welcoming his family into his house. While he was seen excited and nervous to give a house tour to his family, his fiancée, Yogita Bihani, was missing in the scene. Bihani was busy with her shoot for an upcoming project.

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Archana shared while entering the house, “I can’t believe this.” She quipped, “I am gobsmacked. Everything is so beautifully made.” Ayushmaan chimed in, “I didn’t expect this. I am so proud of you.”

Archana Puran Singh reacts In a heartwarming moment, Archana Puran Singh shared a hug with Aaryamann Sethi. "Every time these kids went out, to New York, or the UK to study… The umbilical cord starts to wither slowly. Finally, the umbilical cord is going to get separated," she said, adding with a laugh, "My boy becomes a man."

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While checking out the house, Archana Puran Singh also praised her son for the interior of the house. "I am shocked that he knows so much about interiors," she said. Her husband, Parmeet Sethi, added, "You win my pat on the back.” Ayushmann was seen impressed with the interior choices as well. “Very few people have such inventive ideas," he commented.

Inspired by her son's house, Archana Puran Singh shared that even she wants to redo her house. She called her son's house “beyond my wildest dreams or imagination.” As everyone praised the bungalow, Aaryamann Sethi thanked his father, Parmeet, for his guidance throughout the time.

“This thank you goes mostly to my father. He is the guru,” he said.

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“Yeh house tha av usne home bana diya hai,” said Archana Puran Singh towards the end while hugging her son.

What's in the house? The house features spacious rooms with cosy corners. It has a customised retro decor for the bedroom, a table tennis, a digital piano, a plush sofa set, and a complete studio, showcasing awards and achievements.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.