Archana Puran Singh's son Aayushmaan Sethi duped of ₹87,000 in credit card scam. Here's what happened

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's younger son, Aayushmaan Sethi, lost out on ₹87,000 in an alleged online scam. The incident was revealed recently in a vlog by his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi. As seen in the video, Aayushman was notified about the payment from his PlayStation account and left everyone in the family shocked.

Archana Puran Singh's son loses money again in online fraud The incident brought back memories of a similar incident. Aaryamann Sethi recalled, "When we were doing recce for my song 'Choti Baatein', Aayushmaan received a message saying around ₹80,000 had been debited from his PlayStation account, which he never got back."

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However, Aayushmaan clarified how the recent situation was different.

"Someone has taken money from my credit card without my permission. They had these options for seven-day trials, promising they would charge after the seventh day. But they charged me for the entire year in one go... without asking my permission," he explained what went wrong.

Parmeet Sethi reacts After learning about the incident, Parmeet Sethi assumed that his son must have been in a hurry while making the payment, which led to the situation. He said, "You are always in a hurry."

Aayushmaan replied, "I wasn't in a hurry. And I was doing your job."

"You guys are not dealing with this. I am dealing with this. Nobody has any expertise here-I will fix it myself," he added, taking full responsibility of the situation.

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At one point, Aaryamann further told Parmeet, “Papa, your boy has become a man. He has been cheated."

Later in the vlog, Yogita is seen checking on him. “Are you crying?" Aayushmaan denied with a strong “No!"

Aayushmaan Sethi to his brother Later, Aayushmaan was seen playing video games. To this, his brother Aaryamann asked, "You just lost ₹87,000 and you're sitting here playing games?" "I have no option. They said it will take them 48 hours to respond," Aayushmaan justified.

Turns out, Aayushmaan Sethi could even remember the name of the website which duped him. "I don't know. I cannot recall the name of it at this moment," he said, adding, "It is not some shady website. I am using it-it is fine and useful. But they confused me regarding the seven-day free trial. First they deducted a $0 transaction, which I approved. Then after an hour, they took away ₹87,000 without my permission."

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He failed to reach out for customer support. "They are making me speak to the AI only," Aayushmaan remarked, leaving his family in stitches.

While his father told him to look for an alternative contact. He told Aayushmaan, “They must have some email option to reach their help centre. You can do that at least.”

What happened earlier Amid the confusion, Aayushmaan Sethi also talked about his previous experience with an online scam. "I have faced a similar fraud about a year ago." Reacting to it, Yogita quipped jokingly, "That means you are a regular customer for people who do fraud."

An annoyed Aayushmaan clarified, "That one was not under my control, so I got the money back."

Parmeet Sethi, towards the end, shared how this time it was different. "Here, that is not the case. You pressed the button and gave them permission to deduct the money," he said.

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