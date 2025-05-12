Are Amber Heard's twins Elon Musk's babies? Reports point to ‘frozen embryos’, claim...

Amber Heard announced the arrival of her twins, “daughter Agnes and son Ocean,” on Mother’s Day 2025, May 11. In a lengthy Instagram post alongside a picture, the Aquaman actress, already a mother to a 4-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, said she became a “mother by myself and on my own terms.”

However, social media wanted to know who the baby daddy was and linked the twins to tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was once in a relationship with Amber.

Soon after, reports of Elon Musk and Amber Heard's alleged legal dispute over frozen embryos they had created during their relationship surfaced on the Internet.

Could Amber Heard's twins really be Elon Musk's babies? The Daily Mail report, citing legal documents, said Musk was embroiled in a legal battle against Amber just last month over their embryos.

According to the report, a close friend of Amber's sister Whitney had signed a declaration during a 2022 court case saying that the actress and the Tesla CEO had planned to have children together.

A former friend of Amber, actress-producer Jennifer Howell, also alleged that Musk “wanted to destroy them and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby”.

Although the outcome of the legal dispute was not made public, netizens were convinced that Elon Musk is likely the father of Amber Heard's children.

“So, Elon Musk could well be the father of her children,” said a social media user, citing reports of legal battle over the frozen embryos.

However, another user pointed out Amber's Instagram post mentioning that she became a mother by herself and said, “Why does it matter so much to people ‘who the father is ‘ of Amber Heard’s babies ? She CLEARLY states she became a mom on her own terms by herself .”

Amber Heard announces birth of her twins Amber Heard took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of her twins, her second and third children.

She said that Mother’s Day 2025 will be one she’ll never forget.

Calling it the “completion of the family” she’s strived to build for years, Amber officially welcomed twins into the “Heard gang.” “My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

The actress also said her “world changed forever” when she had her first baby girl, Oonagh, four years ago. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

Amber also shared “fertility challenges” she had faced during her life, and said, “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life.”