Are Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating? Rumours swirl after NFL quarterback meets up with ‘Make You Mine’ hitmaker

Rumours are growing around Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and pop singer Madison Beer after the two were spotted together on the set of her new music video in LA this past Sunday.

Photos obtained by The Post show the pair smiling and chatting at a home in Hancock Park, where Beer, 26, was filming. Herbert, 27, appeared relaxed and happy as Beer introduced him to members of the video crew.

Beer was also seen holding a gold heart locket while spending time with the NFL star, adding fuel to the dating speculation.

Witnesses on set reported that Herbert and Beer left the shoot together, further raising eyebrows about their relationship status. While neither has publicly commented, the sighting has fans talking.

This could be Herbert’s first known romantic connection, as the quarterback tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Madison Beer on her previous relationships In a past interview, Madison Beer called herself a “lover girl,” saying, “I love people. I meet someone, I love them... you’ll be with me forever until you hurt me. That’s the deal.”

She also spoke about how rare it is for her to feel safe in a relationship, adding that becoming official with someone feels “really big.”

Beer is reportedly working on her first project since her 2024 singles “Make You Mine” and “15 MINUTES.” Meanwhile, Herbert is preparing for his sixth NFL season. The Chargers kick off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on September 5.